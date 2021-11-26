Credit Suisse AG Takes $640,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

