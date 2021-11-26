VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 680,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.