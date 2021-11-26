Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 145.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 41.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 114,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

