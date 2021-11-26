Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

