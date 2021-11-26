Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDTX. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140 in the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

