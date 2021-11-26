SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPAQ stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

