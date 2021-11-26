Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.86 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

