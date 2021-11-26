Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NRIX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

