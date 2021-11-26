Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 30.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 508,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2,818.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

