Morgan Stanley Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,826,000 after acquiring an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 395,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,943,000 after acquiring an additional 53,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.62. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

