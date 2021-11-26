Morgan Stanley Acquires 335,635 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 142.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of G1 Therapeutics worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 225,057 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $580.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

