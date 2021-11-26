ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.63 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $892.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

