Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,654,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 68.9% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 24.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

