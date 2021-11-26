Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

