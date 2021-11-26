Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,527 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

