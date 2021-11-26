Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Ebix worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ebix by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

