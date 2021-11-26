Credit Suisse AG Makes New $710,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.