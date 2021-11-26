Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Winmark worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Winmark by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Winmark by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,012 shares of company stock worth $7,785,861. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $266.95 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $165.82 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

