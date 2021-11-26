Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,803 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.