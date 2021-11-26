Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 35.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.