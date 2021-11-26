UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CLDT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

