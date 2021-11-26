Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Head to Head Comparison

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and Limelight Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.03 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.73 -$19.28 million ($0.47) -6.32

Limelight Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 1 5 2 0 2.13

Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Limelight Networks -27.43% -25.74% -12.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

