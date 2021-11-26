State Street Corp Trims Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

