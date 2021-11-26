Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

LON MKS opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.30 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.99 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 157.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

