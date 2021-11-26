17,600 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

MAXN opened at $20.04 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.