Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 618 ($8.07) on Tuesday. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a market cap of £424.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

