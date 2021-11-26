Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Amplify ETF Trust stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Amplify ETF Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.74, a quick ratio of 31.63 and a current ratio of 32.10.

