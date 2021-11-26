AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of AudioCodes worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.