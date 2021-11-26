Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 8th.

GEMD opened at GBX 49.20 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.10. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

