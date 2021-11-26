Royal Bank of Canada Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 195

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.32).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.68. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

