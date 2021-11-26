Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 30.81 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

