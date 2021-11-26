CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 138.66 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.26 million and a P/E ratio of -62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.74.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.