CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.87% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:CNIC opened at GBX 138.66 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.26 million and a P/E ratio of -62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.74.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
