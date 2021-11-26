Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 4,363 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45.
COIN opened at $312.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $261.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.