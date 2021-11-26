Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells 4,363 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45.

COIN opened at $312.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $261.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.