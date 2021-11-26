Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.66. Nikola shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 241,821 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,232,680 shares of company stock valued at $83,814,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

