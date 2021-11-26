Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,996,785.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,412 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 447 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,341.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,275 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $21,897.75.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.