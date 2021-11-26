Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $86.31

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.31, but opened at $83.20. Tucows shares last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a P/E ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 135.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 429.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.