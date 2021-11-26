Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,109,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,397.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

