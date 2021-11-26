Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $303,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,087 shares of company stock worth $6,388,397 over the last three months.

Shares of TMCI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

