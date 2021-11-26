Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

