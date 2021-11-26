State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 705,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

