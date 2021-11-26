Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

