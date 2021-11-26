State Street Corp Takes $7.98 Million Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,064,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Meta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 476.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials stock opened at 4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.93 and its 200 day moving average is 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.64 and a one year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

