State Street Corp Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $31.37 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $470.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

