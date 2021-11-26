Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 705,000 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lantronix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

