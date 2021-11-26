Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,916 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ekso Bionics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.92. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

