Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.42

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 296422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

