Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $43.22. Approximately 1,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

