Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $899.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Talos Energy by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.