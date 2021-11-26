UBS Group Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $175.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12-month low of $115.17 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

