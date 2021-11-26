National Bank Financial Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $131.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.